First he laid on ground, then swung at female police officer

WHEN Anthony Norris Blair attended Maryborough Police Station on March 30, he wasn't having a good day.

His neighbour had kept him up all night by yelling and screaming, so Blair decided to lie down on the tiled area of the station while being verbally belligerent to those who passed by.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Michael Quirk said when police tried to speak with Blair, he refused to communicate and said he was staying where he was, before becoming verbally abusive towards the officers.

Then, without warning, he swung at a female officer, hitting her in the neck.

The court heard Blair later broke a window at the police station.

The 56-year-old appeared before Maryborough Magistrates Court last week and pleaded guilty to wilful damage, public nuisance and assault or obstruct police.

The court heard Blair was on a disability support pension as he had epilepsy and up until three months ago he had been living rough with no stable accommodation.

He had then secured accommodation at a Maryborough hotel, but a woman also lodged there had been continually yelling and screaming and it was "driving him mad", the court heard.

The court was told Blair regretted his actions and he had apologised to the officer he hit.

He was fined a total of $1800 and was ordered to pay $300 in restitution to the officer and $1478.50 in compensation for the window he broke.