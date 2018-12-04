FIRST INTERVIEW: Chrisp outlines his Power-ful vision

AUSSIE RULES: Ryan Chrisp believes now is the time for Bay Power to claim its maiden AFL Wide Bay flag.

Chrisp was elected Bay Power's president at the club's AGM on Sunday, taking over the role from Lindsay Hill.

A Melbourne-raised, life-long Aussie rules player and fan, Chrisp and his family moved to Hervey Bay three years ago - a move he described as one of the best moves of his life.

He played his junior footy for Edithvale Aspindale, then after a few years on the sidelines strapped on the boots to play for Cheltenham Football Club.

He rekindled his love for Aussie rules through his son, who plays in the Power's junior ranks.

From there, Chrisp, who is also Hervey Bay Netball vice president, got a close look and feel of the club's environment - a key factor in his decision to nominate for the role.

"I've gotten to meet the senior players, the new coach Kristian (Walton), and their direction and what they want to do I think is an exciting time to jump on board,” Chrisp said.

"Over the past few years the seniors have made the finals, they were on top of the ladder for most of last season, and now is a great time for them to take a real nudge at the flag.”

Chrisp said the Power planned to further capitalise on the growth in women's football, as the AFL Wide Bay Women's competition approaches its second season.

He also flagged a focus on juniors, and simplifying players' progression from Auskick, to under-age competitions and ultimately senior footy.

"It's a time we see women's football coming through, we really need to encourage that and encourage more players to play this great sport,” Chrisp said.

"Lindsay and the committee from last year have put us in a great place, so we're building numbers - not taking people from other codes but encourage people to come and play AFL to complement other sports they play is a really important thing.

"AFL has been around here for a long time but we really need to get people to give it a go.

"Another key for me will be promoting the juniors, they're certainly a key to the club moving forward.

"If we can get the numbers from Auskick and coming right through and ensure when the junior boys and girls reach under-14s and move towards seniors it's a much easier transition.”