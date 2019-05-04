First jazz show by Mary River

JAZZ LINE-UP: Performing at the Brolga Theatre will be the Clint Allen Quartet.

JAZZ LINE-UP: Performing at the Brolga Theatre will be the Clint Allen Quartet. Jumpers and Jazz in July

LOCAL jazz fans can groove with the fabulous Brisbane-based Clint Allen Quartet who will perform at the Maryborough Regional Arts Council's first concert for 2019.

The concert will take on an authentic jazz club atmosphere with the audience seated close to the bandstand.

The Clint Allen Quartet will play a program of music from trumpet players around the globe including Booker Little, Roy Hargrove, Clifford Brown, Kenny Dorham and also sampling modern European trumpeters such as Eric Vloeimans, Eef Van Breen and Markus Stockhausen.

Canape platters prepared by Ebb & Flow can be pre-ordered at the box office and the bar will remain open throughout the performance.

There will be a limited number of seats so to avoid disappointment, book early.

The Clint Allen Quartet will perform at the Brolga Theatre, 5 Walker St, Maryborough on Sunday, May 12 from 2pm.

Tickets are adults $30, friends $27, MRAC members $25. For more information, phone 4120 6060 or visit ourfrasercoast.com.au.