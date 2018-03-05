First junior girls competition is set to kick off

THE first junior female football competition in a decade will kick off in just two weeks.

Four Fraser Coast clubs will supply teams for the season, which was the first major goal for the former Bend It like Becky program.

Tamara Guest, who has worked alongside former Matildas goalkeeper Belinda Kitching and Sarah Walker to develop young female football players, said the competition is targeted at players aged from 11 to 14.

"We always had girls playing, but we didn't have enough for that age,” Guest said. "It could be may be about eight years since we had a junior girls comp.”

United Warriors, Bayside Strikers, Sunbury Blues and Doon Villa will all compete i the Friday afternoon games.

Players will be able to play for their club teams on Saturday mornings.

The competition launch coincides with Football Queensland's Female Football Week, which celebrates women in the World Game this week.