First live tour in nine months to visit Brolga Theatre

FOR the first time in nine months, the Brolga Theatre will host its first live touring show.

Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour said COVID-19 had kept arts and live performance venues shuttered for months so it was fantastic to be able to welcome back patrons for a range of upcoming events at the Brolga Theatre.

A Celtic Christmas by A Taste of Ireland’, described as a “whirlwind of traditional Irish music and dance”, is coming to the Brolga Theatre next month.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has had an enormous economic and social impact on the community, and the arts and live performance industry has been particularly hard hit,” Cr Seymour said.

“The Brolga Theatre has recently welcomed back ‘Morning Melodies’ performances and a show by local theatre company Z-PAC Theatre, and it’s wonderful that the venue will now also host its first touring show since ‘The Sapphires’ in March.”

The show is being held at the Brolga Theatre on December 8 at 7.30pm with tickets ranging from $59.90 for children under 12 to $69.90 for adults, with concessions available for Friends of the Brolga, pensioners, seniors and students, and group bookings.

Cr Seymour said audience numbers would be limited with physical distancing measures in place such as seating patrons in “bubbles” with space between groups as part of the Theatre’s COVID safe plan.

“Due to COVID restrictions, tickets cannot be sold online, with patrons asked to contact the Box Office on 4122 6060 to purchase tickets. All patrons who want to sit together must buy their tickets at the same time as a group booking,” he said.

To learn more about the Brolga Theatre’s COVID Safe plans, watch a video here – https://youtu.be/TyUmQPY0HV0 or visit https://brolga.ourfrasercoast.com.au/covid-19

Cr Seymour said planning was also underway for a free livestreamed Festive Fraser Coast concert at the Brolga Theatre on December 19.

“There will be a limited number of tickets for sale to attend in person at the Brolga Theatre in Maryborough while unlimited at home tickets will be available to access a free live stream,” he said.

The council is also working with Fraser Coast Tourism & Events to livestream the Festive Fraser Coast concert on the big screen at Seafront Oval in Hervey Bay. More details will be released soon and will be available at https://www.ourfrasercoast.com.au/