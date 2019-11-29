FIRST LOOK: Futuristic new campus for Bay school

An architect's rendering of the new Bayside Christian College senior campus, to be built on the grounds of Hervey Bay Baptist Church.

THE Fraser Coast’s fastest-growing school is about to get supercharged.

Three years after its launch, Bayside Christian College will build a whole new secondary school campus.

The new campus, to be on the grounds of Hervey Bay Baptist Church on Nikenbah Dundowran Rd, became a necessity when student numbers quickly outgrew the current site on Pantlins Lane, Urraween.

In the second half of next year, Years 11 and 12 will move to the new facility.

The futuristic new campus will feature outdoor performance spaces and screens as well as eateries.

It will also feature a slide which students can ride from the top floor of the campus to the bottom.

The first phase of the build, which will include the senior school for Years 11 and 12, will cost about $4.7 million.

This will be followed by a $3 million second stage, with additional infrastructure work and intersection upgrades.

About half of the cost will be covered by state and federal government funding, with the remainder coming from the school and its governing body, the Baptist Church.

Director of teaching Noela Ensbey will take on the role of school principal next year, as current principal Tony Deans has announced his retirement.

Bayside topped the list of the Fraser Coast’s fastest growing schools between 2013 and 2018, growing by 147.6 per cent, according to Australian Curriculum, Assessment and Reporting Authority figures.

When it launched in January 2017 on the site of the former Hervey Bay Christian Academy, Bayside had about 40 students.

It will go into 2020 with about 500 students.

To keep up with the rapid growth, 12 classrooms have been built and more than 20 staff have been introduced in the past two years.

Mrs Ensbey said every possible space was being used for learning, with senior students even having the occasional lesson in the deputy principal’s office.

Constructing a new campus was the only long-term option, and for Mrs Ensbey, it was an exciting one.

She said the college was founded on a philosophy of viewing school as a community, not just a learning environment.

This, along with the school’s commitment to keeping class sizes small and continually developing its teachers, was the reason it had grown so quickly, Mrs Ensbey said.

This sense of community and “a combination of high quality education and lifestyle” will be extended to the new senior school.

Mr Deans said Bayside provided an “immersive experience” for students.

“The school is built for kids to consume,” he said.