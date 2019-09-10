Menu
Fire damage on David Low Way at Peregian Beach. Photo: Lachie Millard
Fire damage on David Low Way at Peregian Beach. Photo: Lachie Millard
First look inside devastated Peregian bushfire zone

Ashley Carter
10th Sep 2019 10:25 AM
SHOCKING photos from inside the Peregian bushfire exclusion zone show the extent of the damage from a bushfire that's been raging since Monday afternoon.

Photos from the Peregian Puma service station and Jacana St show what's been described as a "ghost town", after the bushfire forced hundreds from their homes overnight.

A "leave immediately" alert is currently in place for Peregian Beach, Peregian Breeze Estate, Marcus Beach and Weyba, and a "prepare to leave" alert has been issued for Weyba Downs, Peregian Springs and Castaways Beach.

Shocking images show the extent of the damage at Peregian and the surrounding areas. Photo: Adrian Freer/Facebook
Shocking images show the extent of the damage at Peregian and the surrounding areas. Photo: Adrian Freer/Facebook

As of 9.45am, the fast-moving fire was travelling in a north, north westerly direction from Peregian Beach and Peregian Breeze Estate. It is heading towards Marcus Beach and Weyba.  

Residents have been advised to stay indoors and keep medication nearby if suffering from a respiratory condition.

Noosa Mayor Tony Wellington reminded residents who had been evacuated that they couldn't return to the "volatile situation".

Photos have emerged from inside the Peregian exclusion zone as a raging bushfire pushes through the Sunshine Coast's north.
Photos have emerged from inside the Peregian exclusion zone as a raging bushfire pushes through the Sunshine Coast's north. Adrian Freer

"None of the evacuated areas are open yet," he said.

"Please listen to Queensland Police and the Fire and Rescue Service and adhere to everything that they're saying.

"The roads are still closed getting into Marcus (Beach) and Peregian. Please do not attempt to go home."

Cr Wellington reminded residents that evacuation centres had everything needed to provide for the hundreds of people seeking refuge.

"The community has been fantastic already," he said.

