Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Savvy Squire Brewhouse will be opening at the old Wharf Tavern at Mooloolaba. (LtoR) Craft Head Brewer-Microbreweries, Australian & New Zealand Chris Sheehan, Venue Manager Paul Flinn and Head Chef Neil Mann. Photo: Patrick Woods
Savvy Squire Brewhouse will be opening at the old Wharf Tavern at Mooloolaba. (LtoR) Craft Head Brewer-Microbreweries, Australian & New Zealand Chris Sheehan, Venue Manager Paul Flinn and Head Chef Neil Mann. Photo: Patrick Woods
Food & Entertainment

FIRST LOOK: New James Squire pub takes shape

Scott Sawyer
16th Aug 2019 8:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Daily has been given a sneak peek at the new Savvy Squire, as it comes to life at the old Wharf Tavern site.

Tradies are busily working on the fit-out of the new James Squire brewhouse, which is due to open on August 29.

Exposed brick, dark metals and copper feature throughout the revamped venue, which is set to become another attraction at the revitalised Wharf precinct on Parkyn Pde.

The full range of James Squire beers will be on tap, including limited-release brews and small batches, as they are brewed.

Head chef Neil Mann has designed a contemporary pub menu which features plenty of the James Squire beer range in them.

Check out the gallery below.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

More Stories

business james squire mooloolaba savvy squire the wharf mooloolaba
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    HQ SECURED: Munitions chiefs set up new base in M'boro CBD

    premium_icon HQ SECURED: Munitions chiefs set up new base in M'boro CBD

    News The company behind Maryborough's job-rich munitions factory is setting up its base-camp in the heart of the Heritage City

    DEFENCE WINDFALL: Govt grant to boost factory capabilities

    premium_icon DEFENCE WINDFALL: Govt grant to boost factory capabilities

    News The company supplied armoured vehicle parts for a defence contractor

    M'boro MP accuses Deputy PM of leaving Heritage City out

    premium_icon M'boro MP accuses Deputy PM of leaving Heritage City out

    News 'It is a shame the LNP do not share my passion for our region.'

    Meet the year 5 student who entered Eisteddfod 23 times

    premium_icon Meet the year 5 student who entered Eisteddfod 23 times

    News The Kawungan State School Year 5 student entered 23 events