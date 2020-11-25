FIRST LOOK: New phone tower planned for Mackay

A new telecommunications facility proposed for Mackay will service Telstra, Vodafone and Optus mobile users as well as Red Fox internation customers.

A NEW telecommunications facility proposed for Mackay will service Telstra, Vodafone and Optus mobile users as well as Red Fox internet customers.

The 30m tall structure, or monopole, will have four antennas and replace the existing 18m pole at the Blacks Beach Reservoir at Eimeo.

The plans submitted to Mackay Regional Council for a new telecommunications tower at Eimeo. Picture: Stilmark Communications

Documents submitted on behalf of Stilmark Holdings to Mackay Regional Council reveal the pole will have four levels of antennas and will be 5G-capable.

The plans submitted to Mackay Regional Council for a new telecommunications tower at Eimeo. Picture: Stilmark Holdings

"The existing Blacks Beach Reservoir land, which is in an elevated position with views over this part of the greater Mackay urban area in all directions, plays a critical role in the delivery of telecommunications to the wider Eimeo area, including Dolphin Heads, Blacks Beach, Rural View and Bucasia," the documents said.

The proposal stated the new facilities "well clear of surrounding trees and buildings" should result in improved network coverage with only two other telecommunications sites in the wider area - one a light pole on Blacks Beach Rd and the other on a lattice tower in Rural View.

Mackay Regional Council has leased the required land to Stilmark, which said the only noise from the proposed facilities would be from the equipment shelters' airconditioning.

The visual impact of the proposed monopole telecommunications structure at Eimeo. Picture: Stilmark Holdings

It said lighting would be low-level and the pole would make no impact on sunlight, overshadowing or reflectivity.