First new car ever for lucky shopping winner

WOOLIES WINNER: Rita Hinton was handed over the keys to her brand new Mazda 2 GT Hatch by Woolworths Hervey Bay Store Manager Cheryl Commens with Children's Hospital Foundation Fundraising Coordinator Leslie Heagney and Wide Bay Mazda Sales Manager Ben Ireland.

WOOLIES WINNER: Rita Hinton was handed over the keys to her brand new Mazda 2 GT Hatch by Woolworths Hervey Bay Store Manager Cheryl Commens with Children's Hospital Foundation Fundraising Coordinator Leslie Heagney and Wide Bay Mazda Sales Manager Ben Ireland. Glen Porteous

SEEING is believing and for retiree Rita Hinton.

It wasn't until she saw her brand new Mazda 2 GT Hatch that it sunk in - she was about to swap her 1980s Holden Barina for the sporty-looking motor vehicle.

Ms Hinton was shopping at Hervey Bay Woolworths, purchased a $2 raffle ticket on her way through the checkout to help the Children's Hospital Foundation fundraiser and ended up one of five lucky winners.

"This is the first time I have ever owned a brand new car,” Ms Hinton said.

"I was in disbelief at first because - I thought someone was having me on and trying fool me.”

It was a chance opportunity to buy the raffle ticket because Rita shops mostly at the Urangan Woolworths.

Not only did she win a new car, she also pocketed $14,000 in Woolworths gift cards in the Woolworths Mega Mazda Car Raffle.

Now she is looking forward to moving into the luxurious vehicle, with air-conditioning and power steering. to help make her drive a more comfortable one.

"I am very thankful for winning the new car and it will be very lovely to drive and easier now to park,” Ms Hinton said.

Woolworths Hervey Bay store manager Cheryl Commens was happy one of her local Hervey Bay customers won the car.

Children's Hospital Foundation CEO Rosie Simpson said the continued support of Woolworths and their generous customers would help the foundation make extended hospital stays more comfortable for sick children and their families.

"The support we receive from Woolworths and its customers is vital in helping us to provide more services, facilities and medical equipment for our young patients in across the state,” Ms Simpson said.