First of troubled train fleet hits milestone at Downer

TRAIN MILESTONE: Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders and Transport Minister Mark Bailey, in front of one of the NGR trains at the Downer EDI factory.

THE first toilet has been fitted on to the NGR train currently stationed at Maryborough's Downer factory, acting as the blueprint of how the rest of the fleet will be repaired.

It marks a milestone since the State Government announced in 2017 the troubled Mumbai-built trains would be repaired at the Walker St depot.

$334 million is being spent on fixing the troubled fleet.

Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders said it was a massive job to get the first train fitted, as it would act as a blueprint to fix the remaining trains that will arrive at the factory.

"It's always going to be difficult with the first one because the plans had to be drawn," Mr Saunders said.

"That's the test one to make sure the work is being done correctly."

During the last State Election Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said $150 million would be spent on fixing the trains.

The first of 75 trains rolled into Maryborough in October last year.

Fixing them became a flashpoint for the 2017 State Election after a troubled history resulted in the carriages arriving in Queensland with a number of problems.

The trains were found to be non-compliant with disability access laws and had problems with braking and airconditioningtioning, among other issues. Mr Saunders said the retrofitting project was still on track and the trains were expected to hit the rails by 2022.

Late last year, the Premier committed another $300 million to factory for a pipeline of rail projects, including overhauls to electric and diesel trains, in the heart of Maryborough.

