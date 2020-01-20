Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A house in Sydney Street, Ayr is fully engulfed in flames. Photo: Mikayla Mayoh
A house in Sydney Street, Ayr is fully engulfed in flames. Photo: Mikayla Mayoh
News

FIRST PHOTOS: Man unaccounted for as house burns

by MIKAYLA MAYOH, CAS GARVEY
20th Jan 2020 10:15 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Fire and rescue crews have arrived at the scene of a fire south of Townsville, where a set of units are fully engulfed and threatening neighbouring properties.

The property was "well involved" by fire when crews arrived, and neighbours are being evacuated for safety as crews work to extinguish the blaze.

Initial reports are an elderly resident lives inside and cannot be located.

The house is well involved.
The house is well involved.

A Queensland Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said they received a triple-0 call about 9am, with crews arriving four minutes later.

"Four crews arrived to find the building well involved, it looks like it's two flats and crews have gone in with breathing apparatus to fight the fire internally," she said

MORE TO COME.

editors picks emergency services fire emergency house fire missing person photos

Just In

    All the SAG Award winners

    All the SAG Award winners
    • 20th Jan 2020 11:37 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘I want to suck your toes’: Sex prank fetish lands man in court

        premium_icon ‘I want to suck your toes’: Sex prank fetish lands man in...

        News A REPEAT phone sex pest, who subjected strangers to crude conversations for his own pleasure, has been ordered to undergo counselling.

        RSL sub-branch leaders refuse to budge on member demands

        premium_icon RSL sub-branch leaders refuse to budge on member demands

        News Angry members said the sub-branch meeting was a waste of time

        OUR SAY: What will it take to stop dumb dingo decisions?

        premium_icon OUR SAY: What will it take to stop dumb dingo decisions?

        News There are no good answers to frustrating dingo questions

        WARNING: Fraser Coast misses out on wider fire ban lift

        premium_icon WARNING: Fraser Coast misses out on wider fire ban lift

        News The ban was put in place in early November

        • 20th Jan 2020 10:35 AM