First pics: Latrell hits ground running for Rabbitohs

WATCHED on by club legends Greg Inglis and Sam Burgess, Latrell Mitchell has survived his first hit-out with South Sydney at Redfern.

Mitchell admitted he was slightly tentative about his first 7.30am start of the summer as the new South Sydney recruit turned up for his first training session of his NRL pre-season and as a Bunny.

With the bulk of the side's fitness and conditioning completed already, Mitchell was thrown straight into the deep end in an intense field session.

The aspiring fullback, who admitted he has a bit of work to do over the next eight weeks, got through the session without too much trouble but the "hands on hips" stance surfaced around the 90-minute mark of Tuesday's sessions.

Recently retired Rabbitohs greats Burgess and Inglis slotted into their new roles as part of the club's coaching staff.

Inglis and Latrell were spotted exchanging intel during the session. Inglis could be seen giving Latrell tips and feedback following a defensive drill.

Burgess, in particular, was vocal during the session proving words of motivation to his former teammates. At times he even took part in some of the ball-work drills.

After months of speculation, Mitchell was released from the final year of his deal with back-to-back premiers, the Sydney Roosters to join the Rabbitohs from 2020.

The former Tricolours centre shunned a lucrative four-year contract with the Wests Tigers believed to be worth $1 million a season to sign a one-year deal with an option in season 2021 at Redfern.

