First pictures: Footballer's twin baby joy

The inspirational story of Teigan and former NRL star Alex McKinnon has added their most stunning chapter of all with the arrival of baby twin daughters.

Teigan and Alex welcomed their twin baby girls at 3.13pm and 3.19pm at Newcastle Private hospital on Monday afternoon.

Audrey Jill McKinnon was the first to arrive followed by Violet John McKinnon.

The identical twins and proud mother Teigan are healthy and doing well.

The middle names of Jill and John were chosen from Teigan's grandmother's name and Alex's grandfather's name.

Alex McKinnon and wife Teigan with their twins

The couple's two-and-a-half year-old daughter Harriett has spent the first few hours crowding the twins with cuddles and kisses.

Speaking to The Daily Telegraph, Alex spoke with relief and excitement about the arrival of their double-bundle of joy.

"We're just so lucky,'' McKinnon said.

"Having had our first baby and being so fortunate to have a healthy and happy Harriett, every parent just wants everything to go smoothly the second time and that's what happened.

"Teigan was her typical brilliant self - brave, strong and just amazing.

"Audrey was first and then I was like, okay now for the second one, little Violet.

"It's just so special and again I'm so thankful that Teigan and the girls are all doing so well.''

Alex McKinnon announced last year they were expecting twins.

McKinnon, who suffered a devastating spinal injury in a tackle that left him a quadriplegic seven years ago, has previously admitted he is both nervous and excited, about life as a father of three girls.

"Harriett has already started wanting to help, she's just beautiful with the babies already,'' McKinnon said.

"We're all so proud right now.''

