First quarter in Fraser Coast sport

Matthew McInerney
by

WE WILL revisit some of the biggest moments in sport, as well as our local athletes' achievements this week. There is not enough space for everything so we've cut an extensive list down to just five per month.

Tell us what you think at either sport@frasercoast chronicle.com.au or on our Facebook page.

JANUARY

Victorian Fletcher Warren-Mayes dominates the Hobie 14 Class at the Hobie Cat National Championships on Saturday.

Hervey Bay pitcher Savannah Ritter earns selection in Softball Queensland's under-15s team for the first time.

Maryborough hockey player Trudi Pedersen is named in Australia's 30-player squad for the Indoor Hockey World Cup.

Jay McCarthy finishes third at the Tour Down Under. The Maryborough product rides for BORA-Hansgrohe, which features world champion Peter Sagan.

A lack of opportunity spurs Maryborough-born hockey star Grace O'Hanlon's decision to switch her allegiance to the New Zealand Black Sticks.

FEBRUARY

Fraser Coast swimmer Alix Woods wins gold in the 50m freestyle at the Queensland Sprint Championships.

Hervey Bay hosts the Surf Life Saving Queensland Youth Championships, attracting the best junior competitors in the state.

Hervey Bay junior J'maine Hopgood is named captain of Penrith Panthers's SG Ball team.

Fraser Coast-based businessmen Chris Latham is named as one of Queensland Reds' wildcards for the inaugural Global Tens. He is ruled out hours before kick-off in the first game through injury.

Hervey Bay boxer Jack McInnes is felled in the second round of his bout with rugby union star Quade Cooper.

MARCH

Hervey Bay triathlete Matt Hauser wins his fourth-straight Oceania Junior Triathlon Championship while Col Curry, 13, becomes the region's newest triathlon champion after he wins the Australian Youth B Triathlon Series.

Wide Bay Motor Complex hosts its first-ever event, a rallycross, marking a major step in the project's development.

Rock Off Hervey Bay's teenage scooter star Dylan Sinclair qualifies for the World Scooter titles at Barcelona.

Campbell Allan wins the ACT title, and earns selection in an Australian BMX team to compete against riders from New Zealand.

Aztecs Apaches and Incas Mercury share Maryborough Softball's A-grade women's honours after heavy rain interrupted grand final day. The decision was made to name the teams joint premiers.

