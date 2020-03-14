Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FRANCE: Andre Reynaud, 56, Manosque
FRANCE: Andre Reynaud, 56, Manosque
Health

Worker at dance school tests positive for coronavirus

by ELISABETH SILVESTER
14th Mar 2020 3:02 PM

There have been reports of the first case of coronavirus in Townsville.

At 1.35pm today Ann Roberts School of Dance confirmed their commercial and production manager Andre Reynaud had tested positive for COVID-19 after returning home from a trip to France last Thursday afternoon.

Mr Reynaud has been in isolation since Friday.

Four teachers from the Ann Roberts School of Dance are now in self-isolation for the next two weeks after they came into contact with Mr Reynaud.

Queensland Health have advised they will provide an update at 4pm today.

More to come.

coronaviruspromo

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus editors picks queensland health

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Major event called off, another in doubt due to disease

        premium_icon Major event called off, another in doubt due to disease

        News A major Fraser Coast event has been cancelled due to coronavirus.

        Man steals uncle’s gold bracelet

        premium_icon Man steals uncle’s gold bracelet

        News The nine carat gold bracelet was normally kept in a jewellery box

        Bay cop braves charity shave

        premium_icon Bay cop braves charity shave

        News The campaign encourages people to shave, cut or colour their hair to help families...

        Ellie gives cancer the chop

        premium_icon Ellie gives cancer the chop

        News THIRTEEN year old Ellie Taylor will show courage and bravery tomorrow when her...