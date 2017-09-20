First resident moves into Bay’s newest aged care facility

The first resident at The Waterford @ Hervey Bay is Peter Ashley with his dog Baxter.

The first resident at The Waterford @ Hervey Bay is Peter Ashley with his dog Baxter. Alistair Brightman

HERVEY Bay's newest aged care facility has room for 145 people, but for now, Peter Ashley has the whole place to himself.

The 65-year-old is the first resident at Waterford @ Hervey Bay's, located on Medical Place next to St Stephen's Hospital.

The former firefighter is enjoying his new home, and has been spending much of his time in the courtyard getting visits from wife Helen and dog Baxter.

"Everyone has been very welcoming, and the nurses have been excellent and helpful," Mr Ashley said.

"I've been spending a lot of time outside, the courtyards are very beautiful."

Site manager Sandy Kesting said Mr Ashley has definitely been getting a lot of attention, with more residents to join in the coming weeks.

"A lot of people have been booking in tours to come and have a look," Ms Kesting said.

"Peter is joking and asking, 'where is everyone else?'"

About 30 staff have been hired for the resort which includes a cinema, a gym, and multiple lounge areas.

Some rooms cater for couples too.

"We have our first husband and wife moving in soon," she said.