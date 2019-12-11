FIRST RESIDENTS: Over 50s home for Christmas in new Bay site

THE first group of residents are set to spend Christmas in their new homes with Ingenia Lifestyle Hervey Bay officially opening the over 50s lifestyle community this month.

Hervey Bay local Noeleen Blatchley is one of more than 10 moving in today after first seeing her new home in November. Ingenia Lifestyles launched the master plan for a 250-home community located near the Hervey Bay Airport at the site of a former golf course in April.

The four-stage development will include a multimillion-dollar clubhouse, resort-style pool, lawn bowls greens, a gym and a sports bar. In the Ingenia Lifestyle model, buyers purchase a new home and lease, rather than own the land, which lowers the entry price, eliminates the need to pay stamp duty and has no exit fees.

Ms Blatchley said she never thought she could afford to live in the Ingenia community however the business model made it possible and she sold her two-bedroom unit to move.

"I realised the home price and ongoing site fees were completely achievable for me and my budget," she said.