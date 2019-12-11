Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
VIP Walkthrough last month at Ingenia Lifestyle Hervey Bay.
VIP Walkthrough last month at Ingenia Lifestyle Hervey Bay.
News

FIRST RESIDENTS: Over 50s home for Christmas in new Bay site

Jessica Lamb
11th Dec 2019 2:34 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE first group of residents are set to spend Christmas in their new homes with Ingenia Lifestyle Hervey Bay officially opening the over 50s lifestyle community this month.

Hervey Bay local Noeleen Blatchley is one of more than 10 moving in today after first seeing her new home in November. Ingenia Lifestyles launched the master plan for a 250-home community located near the Hervey Bay Airport at the site of a former golf course in April.

The four-stage development will include a multimillion-dollar clubhouse, resort-style pool, lawn bowls greens, a gym and a sports bar. In the Ingenia Lifestyle model, buyers purchase a new home and lease, rather than own the land, which lowers the entry price, eliminates the need to pay stamp duty and has no exit fees.

Ms Blatchley said she never thought she could afford to live in the Ingenia community however the business model made it possible and she sold her two-bedroom unit to move.

"I realised the home price and ongoing site fees were completely achievable for me and my budget," she said.

More Stories

Show More
fccommunity fcdevelopment fcrealestate fraser coast hervey bay
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Welcome to our table: Over 55’s invited to Christmas lunch

        premium_icon Welcome to our table: Over 55’s invited to Christmas lunch

        News Having run a few retirement villages, Kevin Humphreys knows there are senior citizens in the community who will spend Christmas Day alone

        Hervey Bay school welcomes $50,000 Christmas gift

        premium_icon Hervey Bay school welcomes $50,000 Christmas gift

        Community The money will be used to refurbish an existing shed and build a large deck and...

        Festive fun at Toogoom Christmas Fair

        premium_icon Festive fun at Toogoom Christmas Fair

        News Thousands of people are expected to attend.

        Expert gardener shares tips for surviving drought

        premium_icon Expert gardener shares tips for surviving drought

        News Small changes at home can make a big difference when rain does not come