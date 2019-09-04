Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Jay Jones, co-owner of the Skyline Attractions 35m ferris wheel set up on the Esplanade at Pialba.
Jay Jones, co-owner of the Skyline Attractions 35m ferris wheel set up on the Esplanade at Pialba. Alistair Brightman
News

FIRST RIDE: See the views from nation's tallest ferris wheel

Blake Antrobus
abrightman
by and
4th Sep 2019 5:28 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WHEN it's up and running, Jay Jones reckons people might be able to see whales from the top of Hervey Bay's newest attraction.

The 35m-high ride, called Skyline, is currently being assembled on the Esplanade beside Pialba's all-abilities and adventure playgrounds.

Mr Jones, the co-owner of Skyline Attractions, said construction crews had spent the day putting on the gondolas and cleaning the massive structure - the nation's largest transportable ferris wheel - ahead of its opening tomorrow.

The Chroncile was granted the first ride on the massive structure yesterday.

Residents will be able to ride it from tomorrow until November 3.

Photos
View Gallery

Mr Jones said it always took a couple of days to ensure everything was in place before opening day.

"There are four trucks that come up and we have a crane operating for at least 10 hours on the first day to put everything in place," Mr Jones said.

"Even yesterday we had half a dozen riggers here just to put some final touches on it... it was an eight-hour job to get the circle set up."

Mr Jones said the Esplanade spot was specifically chosen due to Hervey Bay's beautiful surrounding scenery.

"If it wasn't such a good spot, no-one would want to get up and see it," he said.

"There's just something about a ferris wheel that makes people want to take more pictures, so hopefully the region will get a lot more activity on social media."

Tickets can be purchased on site or at skylineattractions.com.au.

Prices are $10 per person, $8 for seniors or $30 for a gondola (six people). Children two years and under ride free.

More Stories

Show More
fccommunity ferris wheel fraser coast hervey bay queensland skyline ferris wheel
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    'My little pedo family' - deviant's child rape camping dream

    premium_icon 'My little pedo family' - deviant's child rape camping dream

    Crime This man thought he was talking to a single mum when he revealed his sick fantasies about raping children - in a series of conversations with an undercover cop.

    'LOW ACT': Thieves target small store twice in two weeks.

    premium_icon 'LOW ACT': Thieves target small store twice in two weeks.

    Crime The thieves caused thousands of dollars worth of damage.

    Cyclist travels thousands of kilometres without leaving home

    premium_icon Cyclist travels thousands of kilometres without leaving home

    News This Booral man has taken a unique approach to the cycling challenge

    Fraser Island pilot tells of moment landing gear failed

    premium_icon Fraser Island pilot tells of moment landing gear failed

    News The pilot likened the incident to pulling over a car with a flat tyre