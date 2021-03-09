First sign of change at one of city centre’s last empty blocks

SOIL testing has been carried out at one of the last remaining vacant blocks in Hervey Bay‘s city centre.

The block which sits at 200 Boat Harbour Drive, opposite Bunnings, has been relatively untouched since it was bought by the hardware giant for $9.9m more than a decade ago in 2010.

However, last week soil testing was carried out on the freshly mown space.

In the most recent time the property was listed for sale, advertisements featured an artist impression of a potential shopping village but it‘s unclear what Bunnings plans to do with the block.

After soil-testers occupied the, usually bare, property across form Bunnings, people are guessing something may be in the works.

It’s also unknown what Bunnings plans to do for the space it now occupies after the big move to a new store, which will sit behind its current location, bordering McLiver and Main Streets.

The council approved the build and the store is expected to be open by next year.

In a statement to The Chronicle, Bunnings Area Manager Andy Stewart said the company was exploring options for the block of land.

However, the statement failed to reveal why, only recently, soil testing had been done.

“After receiving development approval to build a new store on the corner of Main and McLiver Street, we are now exploring options for the site we own on Boat Harbour Drive,” the statement said.