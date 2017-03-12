First single hits number 7 on the country music chart

Trevor, Averil, Anita and Kristina Ree have released their first single off their Ree Family album where it reached number seven on the Australian Top 40 Country tracks chart.

A LOCAL country music family is mixing it with some of Australia's finest country music artist with the first single from the forthcoming album reaching number seven on the Australian Top 40 Country tracks chart.

This chart is determined by national radio airplay.

The single, called Hot Up Here, was written by Anita Ree and talks about summer in Queensland.

"It has certainly been a timely release with the recent hot conditions not just in Queensland but in all the states.” Anita said.

The forthcoming Ree Family album will feature Trevor, Averil, Anita and Kristina Ree who are well known local country music indentities.

A long time in the planning, Anita and the family teamed with local recording studio Pacific International to produce the album.

The album will be officially released in Maryborough on Sunday, April 2, at the Senior Citizens Hall at 1.30pm.

The event will feature special guests Glen Albrecht, Brett Albrecht and band Ricochet. Afternoon tea is included with a fun family concert.