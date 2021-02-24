First sod turned on $122m Bay housing development

Serenitas, led by founder and chief executive Rob Nichols owns and operates land lease communities in Western Australia together with Nationwide Lifestyle Villages. He is pictured with Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour turning the sod at the new Hervey Bay development.

The first sod has been turned on a $122 million housing development in Hervey Bay.

The Thyme Lifestyle Resort, a land lease community, is aimed at providing inexpensive housing for those aged over 50.

Serenitas, led by founder and chief executive Rob Nichols owns and operates land lease communities in Western Australia together with Nationwide Lifestyle Villages.

Thyme Lifestyle Resort is the business's new east coast model.

Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour said the development was a sign of confidence in the region and would provide a significant economic boost for the Fraser Coast.

He said it would bring jobs to the region.

The main focus of the land lease neighbourhood is to create inexpensive housing in picturesque places for over 50s, with no exit or Deferred Administration Charges being used, according to the New World Times.

Kirbro Contracting was awarded the $2.2 million Stage 1 Operational Works Bundle, with civil works together with stormwater, energy, sewer system work and the primary stage of highway building to be accomplished by April with building of the village anticipated to start in mid-2021.

Stage 1 of Thyme Lifestyle Resort is now being promoted, with new properties starting from $329,000.