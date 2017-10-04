28°
News

First sod turned on $340k footpath for Burrum Heads

Blake Antrobus
by

WORK has officially started on a new $340,000 footpath in Burrum Heads that will provide safer access to community areas.

The new 1km footpath, extending from Ivor Dr to the Burrum Heads Bowls Club, will allow residents to easily access the Bowls Club, sporting fields and SES shed without having to use Burrum Heads Rd.

The Federal Government contributed $250,000 while $90,000 was contributed by councillor Rolf Light from his discretionary fund.

Cr Light and Federal Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt turned the first sod on Wednesday morning.

 

LAYING THE PATH: Councillor Rolf Light and member for Hinkler Keith Pitt turn the first sod of the new Burrum Heads footpath.
LAYING THE PATH: Councillor Rolf Light and member for Hinkler Keith Pitt turn the first sod of the new Burrum Heads footpath. Blake Antrobus

The project means Burrum Heads residents like Brad Dyson can easily ride their bikes between the areas without having to use the road.

Mr Dyson, who is the president of the Burrum Heads Progress Association, said the pathway would give wheelchair-bound residents safe access.

"There's not much space on either side of the road to ride a bike, let alone travel with a wheelchair," Mr Dyson said.

"It's hard for people to get to the social area of Burrum Heads.

"This will definitely give safer access."

 

A locality plan of the new footpath for Burrum Heads.
A locality plan of the new footpath for Burrum Heads. Contributed

Cr Light said the new path would encourage residents to walk, jog or cycle to the fields without having to rely on their cars.

"A footpath/bike path to extend from the local shops... has been a frequent request from residents in Burrum Heads," Cr Light said.

"It's a great outcome to work with the Federal Government to see it come to fruition."

Mr Pitt said the new footpath would create jobs during the construction, which would "benefit the Burrum Heads community now and into the future."

Topics:  burrum heads fccouncil fcindustry

Fraser Coast Chronicle
Campaign to raise funds for family after dad killed in crash

Campaign to raise funds for family after dad killed in crash

The funds will help support the family and pay for the man's funeral.

Chance to spot cruise ship off coast of Hervey Bay

Fraser Coast residents have the chance to see the Pacific Eden as she returns to Cairns after a visit to Fraser Island.

Residents will have the chance to spot a cruise ship on Thursday.

Insurance companies flooded with claims following River Heads tornado

River Heads mini tornado - Gary Mayne tallies the damage to his house and property.

The tornado has taken its toll on residents in River Heads.

Ice cream truck in Bruce Hwy crash

The scene of a crash on the Bruce Hwy at Tinana.

A ice cream truck was involved in a two-car crash at Tinana.

Local Partners