First sod turned on $340k footpath for Burrum Heads

WORK has officially started on a new $340,000 footpath in Burrum Heads that will provide safer access to community areas.

The new 1km footpath, extending from Ivor Dr to the Burrum Heads Bowls Club, will allow residents to easily access the Bowls Club, sporting fields and SES shed without having to use Burrum Heads Rd.

The Federal Government contributed $250,000 while $90,000 was contributed by councillor Rolf Light from his discretionary fund.

Cr Light and Federal Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt turned the first sod on Wednesday morning.

LAYING THE PATH: Councillor Rolf Light and member for Hinkler Keith Pitt turn the first sod of the new Burrum Heads footpath. Blake Antrobus

The project means Burrum Heads residents like Brad Dyson can easily ride their bikes between the areas without having to use the road.

Mr Dyson, who is the president of the Burrum Heads Progress Association, said the pathway would give wheelchair-bound residents safe access.

"There's not much space on either side of the road to ride a bike, let alone travel with a wheelchair," Mr Dyson said.

"It's hard for people to get to the social area of Burrum Heads.

"This will definitely give safer access."

A locality plan of the new footpath for Burrum Heads. Contributed

Cr Light said the new path would encourage residents to walk, jog or cycle to the fields without having to rely on their cars.

"A footpath/bike path to extend from the local shops... has been a frequent request from residents in Burrum Heads," Cr Light said.

"It's a great outcome to work with the Federal Government to see it come to fruition."

Mr Pitt said the new footpath would create jobs during the construction, which would "benefit the Burrum Heads community now and into the future."