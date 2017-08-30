First sod turned at site of Howard's new police station

Coming from Newcastle in New South Wales, Carlie completed an arts degree before moving to the Fraser Coast. She has been with the Chronicle since 2007.

THE first sod has been turned at the site of the new $9 million police station to be built in Howard.

The combined station will also provide facilities for Queensland Fire and Emergency Services, the Rural Fire Service and the State Emergency Service, which would improve collaboration between agencies when responding to emergencies in the community.

State Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders said the new facility along with its additional resources will meet the future needs and challenges of Torbanlea, Toogoom, Burrum Heads and Pacific Haven Township and surrounding communities.

"This new station is a long awaited infrastructure project that will be instrumental in assisting police to continue serving the local community," he said.

"The modern amenities will enable a closer working relationship for coordinated response from QPS, RFS and SES helping to keep our local communities safe."

Assistant Commissioner Alistair Dawson said the new station was a step forward in continuing a proud background of policing in the Howard area.

"It is fundamental that we are able to provide a service that meets the current and future needs of our community," Assistant Commissioner Dawson said.

"When it is opened the new station will place officers in the best possible position to respond to community safety issues in a timely, proactive and preventative manner."

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services' Acting Commissioner Mike Wassing said rural fire brigades and SES groups were crucial to Queensland communities who relied on them to respond to bushfires and floods as well as assist with important disaster preparation and prevention work.

"The new facility will be an important hub for the Howard-Torbanlea Rural Fire Brigade's 26 members who will be well-equipped to face the challenges of future fire seasons and provide vital ongoing support to the community," Mr Wassing said.

"Howard SES Group are also set to benefit with new facilities at the station allowing their 12 members to continue providing flood boat, land search, storm damage, traffic and incident management functions.

"This combined location is a significant win for the area allowing collaboration between services when responding to calls for assistance in the Sunshine Coast and Maryborough area.

"The facility has been built for the future so that, as the Howard area develops, there is capacity for our services to adapt to local community needs."