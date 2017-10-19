First stage of Wide Bay Motor Complex to be decided by council

THE Wide Bay Motor Complex is about to reach it's biggest milestone in its history.

A development application for stage one of the anticipated motor sports facility will be voted on by councillors at Thursday's meeting.

For president Ben Collingwood, this is the most significant milestone in the project's decade-long history.

"It's been an incredibly long time, but it's pretty exciting seeing it go before council,” Mr Collingwood said.

"But it's not the last milestone, the jog's only just beginning.”

A concept plan of stage one of the Wide Bay Motor Complex. Contributed

If the vote is successful, planning can begin on the construction of an 8m wide khanacross track with a car park and amenities near Boonooroo.

The application also seeks preliminary approval for the future stages, including drag strip, speedway track, road circuit, mower racing circuit and jet sprint boat course.

Mr Collingwood said the khanacross track would "put the complex on the map.”

"It's the culmination of a lot of work, lots of impact and environmental reports,” he said.

"It allows us to step up our game and bring in bigger funding.

Aerial images of the site of the motor complex. Contributed

"The development approval will give us the momentum and support to secure... funding for drag strip and the road circuit.”