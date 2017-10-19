26°
News

First stage of Wide Bay Motor Complex to be decided by council

Wide Bay Motor Complex - Khana Cross. Shane Turner in the Datsun.
Wide Bay Motor Complex - Khana Cross. Shane Turner in the Datsun. Alistair Brightman
Blake Antrobus
by

THE Wide Bay Motor Complex is about to reach it's biggest milestone in its history.

A development application for stage one of the anticipated motor sports facility will be voted on by councillors at Thursday's meeting.

For president Ben Collingwood, this is the most significant milestone in the project's decade-long history.

"It's been an incredibly long time, but it's pretty exciting seeing it go before council,” Mr Collingwood said.

"But it's not the last milestone, the jog's only just beginning.”

A concept plan of stage one of the Wide Bay Motor Complex.
A concept plan of stage one of the Wide Bay Motor Complex. Contributed

If the vote is successful, planning can begin on the construction of an 8m wide khanacross track with a car park and amenities near Boonooroo.

The application also seeks preliminary approval for the future stages, including drag strip, speedway track, road circuit, mower racing circuit and jet sprint boat course.

Mr Collingwood said the khanacross track would "put the complex on the map.”

"It's the culmination of a lot of work, lots of impact and environmental reports,” he said.

"It allows us to step up our game and bring in bigger funding.

Aerial images of the site of the motor complex.
Aerial images of the site of the motor complex. Contributed

"The development approval will give us the momentum and support to secure... funding for drag strip and the road circuit.”

Topics:  boonooroo fccouncil fcdevelopment wide bay motor complex

Fraser Coast Chronicle
SAD LOSS: Coen Ashton dies in hospital after brave fight

SAD LOSS: Coen Ashton dies in hospital after brave fight

Friends are sharing their memories of the much-loved former Maryborough man.

Crowd cheers as punches thrown in public carpark

Joshua David Jebbink.

Witnesses filmed the events unfold on their phones.

Family trapped in home after rain floods driveway

Takura resident Maggie Francic at the entrance to her property.

Maggie Francic was unable to leave her home due to flood waters.

Maryborough woman taken to hospital after lightning strike

Queensland Ambulance Service Paramedics.

A woman called paramedics on Tuesday night.

Local Partners