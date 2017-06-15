First tenders for Sports Precinct approved by council

THE first tenders for the controversial Sports Precinct have been awarded by the Fraser Coast Regional Council, with work expected to start later this year.

The tender was discussed by councillors in a confidential session at their meeting yesterday, but the Chronicle understands the tender for sections A and B of the Sport Precinct project was awarded to Sunshine Coast-based contractor Hall Contracting.

Sections A and B of the project will involve the levelling of the ground, fencing, construction of the ring road and car park and the seeding of the fields out at the Nikenbah site.

The motion was passed 6-5, with councillors Chris Loft, James Hansen, Anne Maddern, Rolf Light and Denis Chapman voting against.

Council documents reveal Hall Contracting was one of at least eight companies considered for the tender, with the tender valued at roughly $6 million.

The project is expected to take about five months to complete. No specific date has been set for the start of the works.

Calls for tenders on the project were announced earlier in March.