'First time in history' as Seymour re-elected for deputy

COUNCILLOR George Seymour's re-election marks the first time in the Fraser Coast's history that a deputy mayor has been successfully elected twice.

Cr Seymour won the ballot for the position at Wednesday's Fraser Coast Regional Council meeting, beating out fellow contender Cr Anne Maddern.

They were the only two councillors who stood for the position, with Crs Denis Chapman and James Hansen - who had both expressed interest in running - declining to contest the vote.

With his election, Cr Seymour said there was "a lot of work to do.”

"As a council I think we need to take a more strategic approach to planning and I hope that I can use the deputy role to help facilitate this,” he said.

"I want to thank my colleagues for their support for me and the trust they have placed in me to continue on in the role. It's not something I take lightly.”

Cr Seymour said the role of deputy mayor was a conciliatory one "to bring people together and make sure” they were working together.

But he dismissed any idea it would be difficult when asked about mayor Chris Loft's comments on his leadership.

"If people say bad things about me, I don't waste time with it,” he said.

"I can work with anyone; the mayor, all my colleagues and anyone in the community. So I don't look back at all.”