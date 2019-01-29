Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TRAINS PULL IN: The first of the troubled NGR trains are due to arrive at Maryborough's Downer EDI factory today.
TRAINS PULL IN: The first of the troubled NGR trains are due to arrive at Maryborough's Downer EDI factory today. Nat Bromhead 11m489b
News

First troubled NGR trains to arrive at M'boro today

29th Jan 2019 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE first of the botched New Generation Rollingstock trains is expected to arrive in the Heritage City for repairs at Maryborough's Downer EDI factory.

It signals the start of works that could lead Maryborough, once considered a powerhouse of rail manufacturing, into a new industrial age.

The Chronicle understands one of the trains is expected to be transported to the factory for repairs today.

Downer was handed the $335.7-million repair bill to fix the trains in December last year following the outcome of the Forde NGR inquiry into the trains' troubled history.

The works will involve installing extra toilets on the 75 trains, increasing the size of the toilet modules and adding improvements for commuters with disabilities.

The project has been plagued with problems since the first tender for the rail contract was issued under the former Bligh government in 2010.

In 2014, then-treasurer Tim Nicholls and transport minister announced the trains would be built for half price by Bombardier in Mumbai.

Upon returning to Australia, mechanical problems including brake issues, disability access and air-conditioning problems, were detected.

The trains were also deemed to be non-compliant with disability regulations.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk pledged $150million for the repairs and said during the 2017 State election that the trains would be fixed in Maryborough.

But the current project blow-out is more than double what was initially estimated.

The repairs are anticipated to support local jobs until the refurbishments are completed by 2024.

downer edi fcindustry fraser coast maryborough trains
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    TRIAL STARTS TODAY: Cashless debit card trial to start today

    premium_icon TRIAL STARTS TODAY: Cashless debit card trial to start today

    News The first of 6000 Hinkler welfare recipients in line for the cashless card will start using the card from today

    • 29th Jan 2019 12:00 AM
    AUS DAY AWARDS: Cultural talents shining through

    premium_icon AUS DAY AWARDS: Cultural talents shining through

    News A young dancer and Bay artist have claimed the cultural awards

    • 29th Jan 2019 12:00 AM
    AUS DAY AWARDS: Meet the Fraser Coast's Citizens of the Year

    premium_icon AUS DAY AWARDS: Meet the Fraser Coast's Citizens of the Year

    News Our top citizens have a lot of history behind them

    • 29th Jan 2019 12:00 AM
    AUS DAY AWARDS: Community event, community group recognised

    premium_icon AUS DAY AWARDS: Community event, community group recognised

    News Both are proof of the Fraser Coast's ongoing uniqueness