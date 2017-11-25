ROLLING COVERAGE: All the action from Coast polling booths

At the polling booth - volunteers (L) Norma Hannant (LNP). Toni-Lee Dale (Independent), Greg McHugh (One Nation), James Dasecke (Greens) and Nathan Scattergood (Labor).

**HITTING THE POLLS: Where to vote on the Fraser Coast**

11.30AM: Aspiring politician Nathan Scattergood plans to be as a Hervey Bay candidate one day, and for the last six months has been learning the ropes of a campaign through his role as a Labor volunteer.

The Adrian Tantari supporter said he would like to see the local university turned into a full campus, as promised by Mr Tantari.

Though not sure when he would run, and saying he would be happy working under someone else if a better candidate was to come along, Mr Scattergood is a face and name to remember for the years to come.

He is spending the big day at the poll at Hervey Bay State High School.

10:45AM: If you're in Torbanlea, now is the perfect time to cast your vote at the town's Community Hall.

Only a few small queues remain at the poll as of 10.30am.

Volunteer Andrew Adams estimated about 100 people had already come to vote since the poll opened at 8.30am this morning.

"It's been a quiet morning, the bulk of people coming through have already made their mind up," Mr Adams said.

He was joined by Fraser Coast councillor Denis Chapman, who was volunteering for Maryborough's LNP candidate Richard Kingston.

10AM: ONE of Ted Sorensen's biggest supporters, his daughter Joanne Stewart, is hoping her dad will secure the Hervey Bay seat again.

She is greeting voters coming in to put their ballot papers in at the PCYC on O'Rourke St - a role she has been happily participating in since for the last number of elections.

Ted Sorensen's daughter Joanne Stewart is supporting her dad at the election weekend, greeting voters to the PCYC. Annie Perets

Mrs Stewart said she was most excited about the funding Mr Sorensen had secured for girl guides, having been a girl guide herself as a youth.

Voting has started at the PCYC in Hervey Bay. Annie Perets

9.30AM: For almost 40 years, Mel Gower has cast her vote for Labor at the Burrum Heads Community Centre.

It's a long tradition for the 84-year-old Burrum Heads resident, who has voted at the town's Community Centre for the past four decades.

"I'm a Labor voter through and through, but ironically some of my children aren't," she joked.

"It always makes for interesting discussions at dinner."

Ms Gower said nothing much had changed with the tradition of voting since she first started all those years ago.

However, she lamented the lack of information about the three parties in this election.

"People are getting fed up with voting, they feel as if their vote is doing nothing," she said.

"With most of the parties, if there's something in there people don't like then they will go to alternatives."

Polls at the Burrum Heads Community Centre are still open until 6pm. The Men's Shed is hosting a sausage sizzle at the polling booth.

Mel Gower casts her vote at Burrum Heads. She's been voting for nearly 40 years. Blake Antrobus





8.15AM: TOOGOOM voters have turned up bright and early to have their say on who should be the next Member for Maryborough.

Toogoom's Ray Robertshaw said he'll be voting for One Nation today - just as he always has since Pauline Hanson first stood for election in Ipswich in the 90s.

"I remember voting for her just before she went to jail," Mr Robertshaw said.

"That first time vote was like a new era, a change from the major parties."

For James Murphy, this will be his sixth election working with the LNP over about 20 years.

Mr Murphy said things have changed with voters over that time.

"People are more aware of who they're voting for," Mr Murphy said.

But there's always been good people volunteering, the people here just want the best for the community."