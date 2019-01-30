FIRST WEEK BACK: School stories from the gate
MUMS and dads hand in hand with young children, shouting about forgotten lunch boxes and blowing goodbye kisses set the scene outside Yarrilee State School.
The second day of school for the new year meant timid prep students, who had already been given their first taste of classroom life, bounced in through the gates with fewer nerves than Tuesday.
Among them was Prep student William Jack, his backpack almost as big as he is, walking beside his older sister Lilly Jack in Year 3.
"My favourite part of school is the playground,” William said.
Mum Kristie Jack said now all her children were school-aged, she was going to celebrate by cleaning the house.
Another smiling preppy Kloe Kight, accompanied by her two older brothers, was spotted just outside the school office.
"So far I love painting at school,” she said.
Mum Rebekah Matouk said she had to wait another three years for her youngest child to start Prep before she could get over all the "first day” jitters.