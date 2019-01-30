FIRST WEEK BACK: School stories from the gate

MUMS and dads hand in hand with young children, shouting about forgotten lunch boxes and blowing goodbye kisses set the scene outside Yarrilee State School.

The second day of school for the new year meant timid prep students, who had already been given their first taste of classroom life, bounced in through the gates with fewer nerves than Tuesday.

Among them was Prep student William Jack, his backpack almost as big as he is, walking beside his older sister Lilly Jack in Year 3.

Prep student William Jack with his sister, grade three student Lilly Jack, pictured on Wednesday morning for their second day at Yarrilee State School. Mum Kristie Jack said now all her children were at school she was going to celebrate by cleaning the house. William's favourite part of school so far is the playground. Jessica Lamb

"My favourite part of school is the playground,” William said.

Mum Kristie Jack said now all her children were school-aged, she was going to celebrate by cleaning the house.

Another smiling preppy Kloe Kight, accompanied by her two older brothers, was spotted just outside the school office.

SCHOOL READY: (front) Prep student Kloe Kight, (left) Year 3 student Cayden Kight, Year 1 student Finnley Kight with mum Rebekah Matouk on Wednesday morning for their second day at Yarrilee State School. Jessica Lamb

"So far I love painting at school,” she said.

Mum Rebekah Matouk said she had to wait another three years for her youngest child to start Prep before she could get over all the "first day” jitters.