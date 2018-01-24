First weekly car boot sale to start at showgrounds

Maryborough Showgrounds first car boot sale will be held on Sunday, January 28 from 7.30am.

A TRIP to England has inspired a Maryborough working couple to start up a car boot sale at the showgrounds.

Paul Gamble and his fiance Tina Shults were in England in October and November last year were Paul was shown numerous sales.

"They have got about 1000 plus boot sales every weekend at different sites around the country," Paul said.

"Tina is actually from England and showed me the sales and she would do it every Sunday when she was over there - it is like an outing."

Paul said he believes it will be the first car boot sale at the showgrounds.

"We went past a sign which showed a sale once every three months and thought it wasn't enough," he said.

"With markets you have to have your own insurance to be part of it and most people selling from home don't want to get insurance.

"Some people are not comfortable with people coming into their homes for garage sales.

"This way you just travel to the people selling rather than people coming to you - it brings people together as well."

Paul and Tina said when they first had the idea they put it on Facebook for a reaction.

"From the poll we posted we had 87 people interested and 26 sellers and that was in a 24-hour period," Paul said.

"Now we have people travelling from Baffle Creek, Pomona and the Gold Coast for this weekend's event."

The Maryborough Showgrounds Car Boot Sale will include home made and second-hand items.

There will be a jumping castle, drinks and food stalls including coffee, donuts, and icecream.

Paul said they were providing the site and the service and didn't want to have too many stalls of the same food.

"As it is only the first stage of our venture we haven't had any advancement of community groups offering to do a barbecue brekkie or sausage sizzle," Paul said.

"Again we don't want 15 groups doing a sausage sizzle at the same time - maybe we could organise a roster system."

DETAILS

The Maryborough Showgrounds Car Boot Sale will be held on Sunday, January 28 from 7.30am-12.30pm.

Stallholders can set up from 5-7.30am. All insurance will be covered. Registered businesses should have their own liability insurance.

For more information or to set up a car boot, trailer or stall phone Paul 0407 385 299.