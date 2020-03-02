Fish Sticks prove hard to swallow for Kitty Kats

HOCKEY: The full-time whistle on three days of hockey was blown yesterday afternoon with the men’s final of the Core Cup.

The historic Maryborough Hockey event once again was played in good spirits with all players enjoying themselves.

The nine-a-side pre-season competition involved 24 teams playing in men’s, women’s and masters divisions.

Hard-fought pool matches on Friday night and Saturday led to the finals on Sunday with close tussles in all of the matches.

Maryborough and District Hockey Association treasurer Kathy Rogers was pleased with the support of the community for the event.

“It was a great weekend of hockey, with lots of good hockey being played,” Rogers said.

“It is always a fun and entertaining weekend and this year was no different.”

The tournament raises funds for the association and Rogers believed it would be the same this year.

“We are busily working out the figures from the weekend,” she said

Winners from the weekend included Tom Cats in the men’s masters who defeated Mullumbimby 3-1.

In the women’s masters Crazy Cats defeated Major Painlettes 1-0.

In the men’s open competition Bundaberg’s Waves Cities proved too strong for Meteors Black 1-0.

In the open women’s it was the Fish Sticks from Maryborough beat Kitty Kats 1-0.

Planning for the 2021 Core Cup has already begun with the association working on ways to expand the competition to include more teams.

“We are always looking at ways to improve our competitions and ensure we continue to grow,” Rogers said.

The regular season begins on Friday, March 13, with the grand finals on September 5.

