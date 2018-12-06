Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Fisher cops $8000 fine for keeping undersized scallops

Annie Perets
by
6th Dec 2018 1:48 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A COMMERCIAL fisherman has copped an $8000 fine for keeping undersized saucer scallops he caught.

Queensland Boating and Fisheries Patrol officers detected the offence during an in-port inspection at Urangan Harbour in November 2017.

The fisher has pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court to unlawful possession of undersized saucer scallop.

Saucer scallops have a minimum legal size limit of 90mm at their widest point.

No conviction was recorded.

fccourt fccrime fcfishing fraser coast
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    REVEALED: Hervey Bay venues that will accept cashless card

    premium_icon REVEALED: Hervey Bay venues that will accept cashless card

    News Hervey Bay merchants are already being excluded from accepting the cashless debit card as the roll-out date for the controversial policy nears

    Unlock your Roarsome ticket to the best news deal in sports

    Unlock your Roarsome ticket to the best news deal in sports

    Soccer THERE has never been a more exciting time to be a football fan.

    GOT HIM: Police say siege arrest is linked to $50k Bay theft

    premium_icon GOT HIM: Police say siege arrest is linked to $50k Bay theft

    Crime The Chronicle can confirm the Bay's explosive link to the siege

    PET SAFETY: Our Christmas chow is not for bow-wows

    premium_icon PET SAFETY: Our Christmas chow is not for bow-wows

    Pets & Animals AN ANIMAL industry expert has a stark warning for all pet owners.

    Local Partners