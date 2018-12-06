Fisher cops $8000 fine for keeping undersized scallops

A COMMERCIAL fisherman has copped an $8000 fine for keeping undersized saucer scallops he caught.

Queensland Boating and Fisheries Patrol officers detected the offence during an in-port inspection at Urangan Harbour in November 2017.

The fisher has pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court to unlawful possession of undersized saucer scallop.

Saucer scallops have a minimum legal size limit of 90mm at their widest point.

No conviction was recorded.