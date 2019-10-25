Fisherman jailed for ‘hideous’ abuse of girl

A CHILDHOOD rape survivor has faced the man who abused her when he was barely legal enough to order a beer.

Commercial fisherman Morgan Myles Holland, 35, raped and molested the girl when he was 18 and later 21.

She was aged between nine and 13 at the time.

"I am terrified of the dark, I am scared to go to sleep," the woman, now in her 20s, said.

She read a victim impact statement to Cairns District Court, recounting that she avoided social gatherings, "seeing people who have the slightest resemblance to Morgan Holland."

She mustered the courage to report him to police two-and-a-half years ago.

"He manipulated me for so long that I actually felt guilty and bad for him," the woman said. She was forced to give evidence when he pleaded not guilty to rape and indecently treating a child under 16.

"I have lived a life of loathing and shame," she told the district court.

A jury this week convicted Holland of the charges.

Morgan Holland of Mossman PICTURE: ANNA ROGERS

"I will never have a normal life because of Morgan Holland,' the woman said.

"I can't walk the street without crossing the road when a man walks past me."

She said the smell of Holland's beer of choice reminded her of "years of abuse for his own gratification".

The court heard Holland's victim had been medicated on antidepressants since 18 and suffered PTSD.

"I hit rock bottom," she said.

On one occasion he molested the girl when her mother was in the same house.

"He was brazen," crown prosecutor Nathan Crane said. "It is offending that the community considers hideous."

Judge Vicky Loury QC jailed Holland for three years, to be suspended after 18 months.

A QUIET LIFE

COMMERCIAL fisherman Morgan Holland preferred a quiet life - heading out to sea after settling in Mossman.

He even chatted with the Cairns Post in 2017 about why he lived in the Far North.

"It is a great place," he said.

"The Reef is pretty close, you can go fishing anytime and I go bike riding and do heaps of diving. The best diving spots are near Port Douglas."