Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A rock fisherman was pulled from the water by surfers at Boulder Beach, Skennars Head.
A rock fisherman was pulled from the water by surfers at Boulder Beach, Skennars Head. Graham Broadhead
Breaking

UPDATE: Fisherman dies after being washed off rocks

Aisling Brennan
by
22nd Apr 2019 12:21 PM | Updated: 1:10 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE, 1.40pm: A MAN has died after he was washed off the rocks while fishing at Boulder Beach today. 

Several surfers went to the man's aid and attempted to support him in the water on a surfboard.

The surfers were eventually able to return the unconscious man to land.

Attempts were made to resuscitate the man, but they were unsuccessful.

Richmond Police District officers attended the scene and will prepare a report for the Coroner.

UPDATE, 1.10pm: AMBULANCE crews have been performing CPR on a man who was washed off the rocks at Boulder Beach earlier today.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman confirmed the man had gone into cardiac arrest as crews continued to resuscitate him.

He found unconscious and unresponsive by surfers, who helped him from the water.

 

Original story: A FISHERMAN has been found unconscious by surfers at a popular beach near Ballina.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said emergency services were called to Boulder Beach at Skennars Head shortly after midday on Monday after reports a man, believed to be in his 40s, was washed off the rocks into the ocean.

"A group of surfers managed to help him get towards the beach," the spokesman said.

The fisherman's gear is still sitting out at Iron Peg, Boulder Beach.
The fisherman's gear is still sitting out at Iron Peg, Boulder Beach. Debby Milgate

"He is unconscious and unresponsive."

Three ambulance crews and the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter were called to the scene.

The helicopter's critical care medical team was winched into the area to assist.

No further details are available at this stage.

A rock fisherman has been pulled onto Boulder Beach unconscious.
A rock fisherman has been pulled onto Boulder Beach unconscious.
ballina boulder beach editors picks fisherman northern rivers breaking news
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Toddler 'stable' after being hit by car at Curra

    premium_icon Toddler 'stable' after being hit by car at Curra

    News A toddler was hit by a car at a property in Curra, reported at 10.17am.

    'Worst time of year': Dingo sanctuary owner speaks out

    premium_icon 'Worst time of year': Dingo sanctuary owner speaks out

    News Simon Stretton could not believe what he was hearing

    FAMILY FUN: Thousands at Maryborough street rods event

    premium_icon FAMILY FUN: Thousands at Maryborough street rods event

    News Even the weather co-operated with organisers.

    Fraser Island management blamed for dingo attack

    premium_icon Fraser Island management blamed for dingo attack

    News Fraser Island management blamed for the recent dingo attack.