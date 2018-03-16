Anglers have fingers crossed for calm seas this weekend

Jake reeled in this big queenfish while out on the water with Hervey Bay Fly and Sportfishing.

WILD weather continues to haunt Fraser Coast anglers.

A small break earlier in the week saw a few get out but generally it has been just too windy to fish the Bay.

It looks like it might drop out for the weekend, fingers crossed.

Burrum

The Burrum is running fresh at present.

Working the lower reaches will see the best results.

Queenfish, barramundi, whiting, flathead and trevally have been reported.

Out the front tuna have been about around the Burrum 8-Mile along with the odd spotted mackerel.

Platypus Bay

Platypus Bay has seen tuna move in the Bay over the past few weeks.

Working stick baits, soft plastics and metal slugs has had the best results.

Spotted and school mackerel have been found under the tuna along with golden trevally.

Josh and Cam caught this pair of queenfish off Arch Cliffs recently. andrew chorley

Anglers looking for a feed can find good numbers of scarlets at night on cut baits.

Local reefs

Fresh water continues to flow out of the Mary River, this can fire up the inshore reefs.

Grass sweetlip, parrot, cod, coral trout and blackall have been reported.

Soft vibes and prawn imitation lures have been working well on the reefs.

Urangan Pier

The dirty water will suit anglers looking for whiting off the Pier and local beaches.

Live yabbies have been the best baits for the whiting.

Bream, barramundi, GTs and flathead have been other catches from the Pier.

Sandy Strait

The Sandy Strait has seen a big influx of fresh water.

Reports of some good run off barra fishing have come from the Mary River with fish over a metre being captured.

Salmon have been reported down the strait around the Diamonds and Ungowa.

Whiting have been caught on the western flats along Fraser Island with grunter and flathead also about.