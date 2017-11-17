Fishers hope for a break from windy conditions

Wendy hooked this nice sized golden trevally while fishing the waters of Platypus Bay recently.

Wendy hooked this nice sized golden trevally while fishing the waters of Platypus Bay recently. andrew chorley

A WINDY week has kept many anglers off the water with only the keenest having a go in the rough conditions.

The creeks were the best option given the conditions. Let's hope we get a break in the winds this week.

BURRUM

Out at Burrum the 8-Mile has produced some spanish mackerel, school mackerel, golden trevally and mac tuna.

In the river, whiting have been caught at Black Bank along with the odd grunter.

The mid-reaches have produced some mangrove jack, trevally, queenfish and mud crabs.

LOCAL REEFS

Close inshore reefs were the most accessible and best option this week.

Sweetlip have been taken on fresh baits with lightly weighted rigs on light lines getting the best results.

Blackall, parrot, coral trout and cod have also been reported. Trolled lures have produced some coral trout from the reefs off Point Vernon.

URANGAN PIER

The pier fished well for queenfish last week with the high tide getting the most action.

Grey mackerel were also being caught on live baits and spoons.

In the first channel, whiting, bream and flathead were the main catches with reports of the odd threadfin salmon coming in.

PLATYPUS BAY

Platypus Bay has seen some tuna action this week but with the rough conditions it made things tough.

Casting small slugs from 15-40g has seen the best results.

Deeper in the water column school mackerel, golden trevally, blackall and scarlets have been reported.

SANDY STRAIT

The strait has been a great place to hide out of the wind.

Whiting and flathead have been reported from the flats with some good specimens in the mix.

For lure anglers threadfin salmon have been reported in the Mary River system with fish mostly coming from the lower reaches.

Soft vibes worked on the deep rock bars and holes have produced some good fish.

Working the drains has turned up a few with prawn imitation soft plastics working well.

Pikey bream, flathead and grunter have also been coming from the river with the deep holes in the smaller creeks fishing well.