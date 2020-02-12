FISHING: Anglers joy for fresh water and plenty of bites

MEMORIES MADE: Gary travelled from south Florida USA to have a go at the regions sought after black marlin.

By Andrew Chorley, Hervey Bay Fly and Sportfishing

THE rain has brought plenty of fish into our systems and should fire up some of the estuary species.

The next few months we should see some good fishing with plenty of bait flushed out into the Bay.

Burrum

The Burrum has been fishing well for Mangrove Jacks the rains have stirred them up a bit with some good reports when the first bit of fresh came down the river.

Whiting, bream and flathead have been reported from the mid reaches along with Barra coming from the Gregory and around the ramps.

Out the front on the Burrum 8-Mile a few school mackerel, golden trevally and blackall have been reported.

Tuna schools can also be found out there and a little wider as they move in for their annual migration. Both longtail and mac tuna have been taking slugs, soft plastics and stick baits and can be found from the 8-Mile to the Fairway marker.

Local Reefs

The local reefs have been fishing well with some cracking blue parrot about.

Other species in the mix have been sweetlip, blackall, coral trout, cod and golden trevally. Around the picnics and little woody queefish, golden trevally and giant trevally have been taken on the rocky points and working the current lines.

The recent rain should make the reefs fire.

Urangan Pier

Off the Urangan Pier Giant Trevally have been taken out the end and have been a challenge to land as usual. Other captures have been whiting and flathead I the first channel with the odd barramundi also taken at night.

Rob and Helen Burnett hooked this solid queenfish while out on the water with Hervey Bay Fly and Sportfishing.

Platypus Bay

Platypus Bay has not started to fire yet but wont be long.

Any week now we should see a good pulse of longtail tuna move in.

Other species landed have been golden trevally, queenfish, school and spotted mackerel along with the odd scarlet.

Fishing the reefs at night has been effective on scarlets but the sharks continue to be a huge problem often moving in very quickly making it difficult to land fish.

Sandy Strait

In the Strait, barra and salmon have been the main targets, working the mid-reaches has been best along with around the mouth of the Mary River.

With the fresh the barra will be on the ove and will follow the bait.

Soft vibes and trolled hardody lures have got results. In the strait, some good mangrove jack fishing has been had in the creeks on the western side of the island, grunter, mud crabs and flathead have also been reported in the creeks and the flats along the western side of Fraser.