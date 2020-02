Police are investigating after a boat was allegedly stolen in Tinnanbar at the weekend. Photo: Contributed.

IF you have seen a power boat with the name Rat Attack then you need to get hold of police.

Senior Constable Leigh Nancarrow said the vessel was reported stolen from a Pioneer Dr address in Tinnanbar on Saturday.

Snr Const Nancarrow said it had been left secured at boat ramp at the address.

The white 1996 Stacer Flat Top fishing boat with a half cabin and side console has the registration BW427Q.