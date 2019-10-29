FISHING: Cast out if you’re game

This mac tuna was no match for Ron Conrad while out fly fishing in the Sandy Strait.

WE have had some typical spring weather of late.

This time of year can catch people off guard with the northerly winds often picking up in the afternoons.

Planning your trip carefully and keeping an eye on the weather is very important.

If the pesky northerlies are blowing try the inshore waters of the Sandy Strait, the rivers and creeks.

TOP CATCH: Gary Newman hooked this solid golden trevally while out fishing in Platypus Bay.

Burrum

The Burrum has been a great option for those with smaller boats.

Mangove jacks have been turning it on in the upper reaches with live baits and small harbodies getting the bites.

Around the islands, whiting have been taking wading the flats on the run-in tide with live blood worms doing the trick.

Wide grounds

Over Break Sea Spit has been fishing well for red throats, coronation trout, rosy job fish, Maori cod, hussar and more.

Closer to home, coral trout have been on offer at the southern gutters along with some big sweetlip.

Some big marlin to 400lb have also been taken, which is great for the local game fishing scene.

Platypus Bay

Platypus Bay has been active with tuna schools of late as they move in on the abundance of baitfish. Small metal slugs have been needed to get the bite.

Reef anglers have reported parrot, backall, golden trevally and sweetlip on baits.

Local Reefs

Cod, coral trout, squire, sweetlip and blackall have been reported coming from the Artificial Reef, the channel hole, Sammys and the outer banks.

For those fishing closer to home, try the reefs of Point Vernon for school mackerel, sweetlip, coral trout and blackall.

Urangan Pier

The pier has seen some good gar fish and whiting in the first channel.

Golden trevally, giant trevally, jew and flathead have also been reported coming from in from the deeper water.