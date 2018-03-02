FISHING: Check weather and keep your eye on the conditions

Wayne with a cod caught on a recent trip with Hervey Bay Fly and Sportfishing.

REASONABLE conditions this week have made it a little easier for boaties to get out and enjoy the Bay.

Still this time of year the weather can change quickly so keep an eye on the forecast and changing conditions.

Burrum

The Burrum has been fishing well for mangrove jack of late and should continue in the upper reaches until we get a big rain event.

Whiting, bream and flathead have been reported from the mid-reaches along with barra coming from the Gregory and around the ramps.

Out the front the Burrum 8-Mile is producing a few school mackerel, golden trevally and blackall.

Tuna schools can also be found out there and a little wider as they move in for their annual migration.

Both longtail and mac tuna have been taking slugs, soft plastics and stick baits and can be found from the 8-Mile to the Fairway marker.

Local Reefs

The local reefs have been fishing well with some cracking blue parrot about.

Other species in the mix have been sweetlip, blackall, coral trout, cod and golden trevally.

Around the Picnics and Little Woody you will find queenfish, golden trevally and giant trevally.

Murray Soon from New Zealand with a long tail tuna caught off Arch Cliffs. ANDREW CHORLEY

They have been taken on the rocky points and working the current lines.

Urangan Pier

Off the Urangan Pier, giant trevally have been taken out the end and have been a challenge to land as usual.

Other captures have been whiting and flathead in the first channel with the odd barramundi also taken at night.

Platypus Bay

Platypus Bay has not started to fire yet but it won't be long.

Any week now we should see a good pulse of longtail tuna move in.

Other species landed have been golden trevally, queenfish, school and spotted mackerel along with the odd scarlet.

Fishing the reefs at night has been effective on scarlets but the sharks continue to be a huge problem often moving in very quickly making it difficult to land fish.

Sandy Strait

In the Great Sandy Strait, barra and salmon have been the main targets.

Working the mid-reaches has been best along with around the mouth of the Mary River.

Soft vibes and trolled hardbody lures have got results.

In the strait, some good mangrove jack fishing has been had in the creeks on the western side of the island.

Grunter, mud crabs and flathead have also been reported in the creeks and the flats along the western side of Fraser.

