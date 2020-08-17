Fishing clubs have chance to net funding lifeline

Tourists fishing on Seventy Five Mile Beach on Fraser Island. Photo: File

Tourists fishing on Seventy Five Mile Beach on Fraser Island. Photo: File

FRASER COAST fishing clubs, get ready to cast a line for funding.

Queensland’s popular Recreational Fishing Grants are available again for 2020, with available funding being doubled to $200,000.

Minister for Agricultural Industry Development and Fisheries Mark Furner said almost one million recreational fishers in Queensland supported thousands of jobs.

“Like other economies around the world, the COVID-19 pandemic hit Queensland businesses hard,” Mr Furner said.

“We are continuing to manage the health response well and that means we can start to deliver Queensland’s plan for economic recovery.

“Recreational fishing is an important industry in Queensland and these grants will help to support the jobs that rely on it.”

Mr Furner said the grants would support fishing and community groups to run clinics, conduct research, promote recreational fishing or improve fish habitats.

“With well over 900,000 recreational fishers in Queensland it’s no surprise last year’s grants program attracted so much interest, so I’m very pleased to see even more funding available in this round,” Mr Furner said.

“In 2020, the criteria have been broadened to include Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander People’s traditional fishing projects such as signs explaining sea country or education on traditional fishing activities.”

The grants are open to community-based not-for-profit organisations, fishing clubs and incorporated associations, schools and councils.

Applications will be assessed based on their benefit to recreational fishing, the project needs, value for money and alignment with Queensland’s strategic recreational fishing priorities.

Applications close September 13 and more information is available here.