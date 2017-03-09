FISHING COMP: Get your rods out for a Hervey Bay classic

Hervey Bay Family Fishing Competition is on March 9-12.

A BELOVED Fraser Coast annual event starts tonight, and there is still time to get involved.

The VMR Hervey Bay Family Fishing Competition will be held at Dayman Park and run until Sunday.

Now in his 25th year, organiser George Duck has been part of the organising team for the entire span of the event.

"The fishing competition is an opportunity to have a good time for everyone," Mr Duck said.

Prizes worth $40,000 are up for grabs throughout the four days.

Of that amount, $30,000 is in non-fishing categories like the spinning wheel raffle.

"People say 'oh I can't do this because I don't fish', but you don't have to come and fish," Mr Duck said.

The family fishing competition is organised by the Hervey Bay Boat Club Fishing and Social Club Inc.

There are fishing categories for juniors and seniors.

The fun starts at 6pm tonight at Pulgul St, Urangan.

You can sign up until 6pm Saturday.