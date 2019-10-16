Menu
FISHING FEUD: Regulations dispute reaches new heights

Carlie Walker
by
16th Oct 2019 12:01 AM
THE dispute over Queensland's new Fisheries regulations reached new heights this week after the State Government accused the Opposition of bringing a motion before parliament that would effectively ban commercial fishing.

But this has been rebuked by LNP Shadow Minister for Fisheries Tony Perrett who said it was "blatant scaremongering" from his Labor rivals.

The motion, aimed at disallowing the government's Fisheries regulations, was being debated in the state's parliament last night.

Minister for Agricultural Industry Development and Fisheries Mark Furner said the effect of the motion, if passed, would be to invalidate the licenses of every commercial and charter fishing operator in Queensland.

Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders said the region's fishing jobs would be devastated if the Opposition's reckless motion came in to effect.

"The Opposition's position on Fisheries would destroy the fishing industry in Queensland," Mr Saunders said.

"The regulations that the LNP would disallow are the very ones that allow licences to be issued to commercial fishers.

"If these were disallowed, every commercial and charter fisher on the Fraser Coast would lose their legal authority to catch, process or sell fish."

But Mr Perrett said the LNP's move to disallow Labor's regulations was supported by the Queensland Seafood Industry Association, the Gulf of Carpentaria Commercial Fisherman Association, and the Moreton Bay Seafood Industry Association.

"Labor need to go back to the drawing board with their regulations, which threaten jobs in the commercial fishing industry and to increase the cost of seafood for Queensland consumers.," he said.

"Recreational fishers have also been hit and will face a reduction in the total take of mud crabs, new limits for blue swimmer crabs and a decrease in the possession limit for pippis."

