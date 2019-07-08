FISHING: Find out where to cast a line these school holidays

ROYAL CATCH: Matt Grant with a big queenfish caught with Hervey Bay Fly and Sportfishing.

ROYAL CATCH: Matt Grant with a big queenfish caught with Hervey Bay Fly and Sportfishing. ANDREW CHORLEY

JUST in time for the school holidays, the past week has finally seen some great weather after what felt like a never ending period of windy, overcast days.

Burrum

BREAM have been found at black bank of the Burrum River, the boat ramps along with the mid-reaches of the river.

Whiting can be found on the beaches out there with live blood worms doing well.

Out wider snapper, golden trevally, school mackerel and cod can be found on the Burrum 8-Mile.

Wide Grounds

THE wide grounds have produced some good fish this week.

Coral trout, snapper, sweetlip and trevally have been reported from the southern gutters and 25 fathom hole with a great mixed bag coming from outside break sea spit.

Local Reefs

ON THE local reefs snapper have been a great target species for many locals, fishing with lightly rigged baits on the tide change has got the results.

This year has been a tough one but the full moon coming up will be a great period to put in some effort on the snapper.

Cod, golden trevally and blackall have made up other captures.

Squid can be found around the local islands with fishing around the low tide with squid jigs being the most productive.

Guy Smith hooked this nice sized golden trevally while out on Fraser Coast waters. andrew chorley

Urangan Pier

OFF the Urangan Pier good longtail tuna have been reported taking live baits, setting live baits under a balloon has been effective.

Other captures have been golden trevally, school mackerel and mac tuna.

Bream should fire up over the full moon with night tides producing the best catches.

Sand whiting will also be a good target over the bigger tides with the local beaches worth a look.

Sandy Strait

IN THE strait we often see the best catches of summer whiting or sand whiting in winter.

Winter can be great for larger fish with fishing at night being more effective if you are willing to put in the effort.

Good reports of sand whiting have come from the western flats of Fraser Island, turkey straits and Booral flats.

Flathead have also been reported from around the mouth of the Mary River, the flats of Fraser Island and around the mangrove fringes of Turkey Straits.

In the Mary River, barra and salmon have been reported from the upper reaches with vibes working best.

In the lower reaches bream, jew and grunter have been reported.

Platypus Bay

IN PLATYPUS Bay a few snapper have been found towards Rooneys Point with some solid longtail tuna also about taking soft plastics deeper in the water column.

Trevally, grunter, school mackerel, bonito and mac tuna have also been about on the reefs in Platypus Bay.