FISHING FOR FUN: Expert tips for landing a catch in the Strait

Maaroom fishers Sandy Hawks and Robert Jennings fishing at the Maaroom boat ramp pontoon. Photo: Stuart Fast

Maaroom fishers Sandy Hawks and Robert Jennings fishing at the Maaroom boat ramp pontoon. Photo: Stuart Fast

FOR Sandy Hawks and Robert Jennings, there’s nothing quite like casting a line at Maaroom.

The pair fish for fun and say the sleepy town is the perfect place to enjoy their hobby.

Ms Hawks said the Maaroom waters were prime for bream, flathead and whiting among other species.

She keeps things simple on the water.

Her technique is to use bait, cast her line and see what happens.

“Prawns and worms have been successful in the past,” Ms Hawks said.

Mr Jennings said his advice for would-be fishers was to “try your best on the day,” and “to catch a fish is a bonus.”

He said catching a fish was about the luck of the day and for him, fishing was about having fun.

Further north, Hervey Bay Boat Club vice president George Duck offered his fishing tips.

Mr Duck said almost anywhere across the waters of the Fraser Coast was a good place to fish.

He said fishers should head to the reefs to target species like cod, golden trevally and mackerel.

Mr Duck said he fished with live bait, with the hook near the bottom of the water and a light rod to play with.

The new artificial reefs, he said, were attracting “heaps of fish”, making them popular spots for keen anglers.

The Boat Club also runs a Fraser Coast familiarisation cruise which guides participants around the local waters.

Mr Duck said the cruise informed those aboard about fishing spots, where to go, how to avoid running aground and how to use fish sounders.

Mr Duck encouraged people to book a spot on the cruise because the “fishing here is fantastic.”