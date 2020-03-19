FISHING: Get the freshest air in the Bay

Charles hooked this golden trevally while fly fishing the Sandy Strait.

Charles hooked this golden trevally while fly fishing the Sandy Strait.

By Hervey Bay Fly and Sportfishing Guide, Andrew Chorley

IT has been a windy past few weeks with many anglers not being able to get out on the water.

For those that have ventured out, hitting the estuaries and the Sandy Strait has been the only option.

We should see a break in the weather soon fingers crossed for some less wind this week.

Burrum

AFTER some heavy rain early last week the Burrum has seen another push of fresh enter the system.

The upper reaches have seen a few barramundi in the snags along with the odd mangrove jack.

Fishing the lower and mid reaches has seen a few grunter, trevally and barramundi also.

Crabs continue to be about with the deeper holes and stretches of the river fishing well for muddies.

Out the front the 8-Mile has been producing grunter, blackall and golden trevally.

Platypus Bay

With windy conditions the past week or so not many reports have been coming from Platypus Bay.

For those who made it up there a few tuna schools were reported with mac and longtail tuna about.

School mackerel can be found on the reefs in small numbers along with blackall and sweetlip.

Local Reefs

THE local reefs have been fishing well for coral trout, sweetlip and blackall.

Sharks continue to be a problem moving around is the best way to avoid the pesky sharks taking your fish.

Around the islands, queenfish, golden trevally and a few squid have been reported.

Urangan Pier

Off the Urangan Pier queenfish, jew, bream, flathead and GT's have been reported.

Fishing the local beaches can be productive at the moment with whiting responding well to small poppers worked over the surface.

Live yabbies are always a dynamite bait for whiting with anglers reporting some good catches over the bigger tides last week.

Sandy Strait

The Sandy Straits has been fishing well with some good mangrove jacks being reported from the southern end of the strait.

Areas like Poona creek, Kauri Creek and Tin Can Bay inlet have been fishing well.

On the ledges of the strait barramundi, jew, grunter and GT's have been reported taking live baits and soft vibes.

Prawns have also been abundant in the Strait with areas around the lower straits producing some good numbers.

Mud Crabs have been running well also with many of the creeks of the Island firing at the moment.

In the Mary River system working the lower reaches has been producing some good barramundi.

Live baits can be very effective on Barramundi and is a great way to target them if you are not int lure fishing. Lure anglers have done well on soft vibes along with deep trolling hard body lures.