Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Territorian Jethro Kahler has become the fifth fisherman to win big through BetEasy’s Million Dollar Fish Season 5 competition. Picture: KATRINA BRIDGEFORD.
Territorian Jethro Kahler has become the fifth fisherman to win big through BetEasy’s Million Dollar Fish Season 5 competition. Picture: KATRINA BRIDGEFORD.
Fishing

Million Dollar Fish $10,000 barra caught

by SHEETAL SINGH
12th Mar 2020 7:03 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TERRITORIAN Jethro Kahler's faith in the fishing gods has been restored.

A few fishing seasons back Jethro snagged himself a $10,000 barra that had been tagged for the BetEasy's Million Dollar Fish competition.

Only problem was he caught it outside the competition's time frame and had to be content with just his prized fish.

Jethro couldn't believe his luck on Monday night when he hauled in another red tagged Barramundi worth $10,000. The 87cm fish was caught in a culvert in the Adelaide River.

"When I caught this Barra, I saw the red tag and literally dived on it," he said.

"My mate reeled in another 91cm Barra as well- we could have got more but we were pretty happy with the red tag so we went home and celebrated with a few beers." he said. "It was a pretty good afternoon and when we caught it we thought that it's finally redemption."

He plans on putting the cash towards car repairs for him and his friend.

More Stories

Show More
fishing million dollar fish northern territory

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Shocking behaviour sees drunken man eat off other’s plates

        premium_icon Shocking behaviour sees drunken man eat off other’s plates

        News Drunk man refuses to leave bistro, eats off elderly woman’s plate

        Eleventh hour buyer claims prime M’boro commercial land

        premium_icon Eleventh hour buyer claims prime M’boro commercial land

        News A prime piece of the Heritage City’s commercial land has been sold

        Tears at farewell speech for retiring councillors

        premium_icon Tears at farewell speech for retiring councillors

        News The region’s only female councillor reflected on her time in the position