Fishing grants welcomed by club after tough times

"WHAT they're doing is the right thing, money well spent."

That's what Hervey Bay Amateur Fishing Club president Les Marsh had to say about the State Government's new recreational fishing grants.

Queensland's popular Recreational Fishing Grants are available again for 2020, with available funding being doubled to $200,000.

Mr Marsh said the club would apply for a grant with hopes to improve facilities and recover from the coronavirus crisis.

He said COVID restrictions meant club competitions were cancelled and members didn't attend meetings.

Mr Marsh said members were slowly returning to club meetings, but said most wouldn't return until after Christmas.

He said the club didn't have the opportunity to fundraise normally due to the coronavirus crisis, so being awarded a grant would make a real difference.

Minister for Agricultural Industry Development and Fisheries Mark Furner said almost one million recreational fishers in the state supported thousands of jobs.

"Recreational fishing is an important industry in Queensland and these grants will help to support the jobs that rely on it," he said.

Applications for the new rounds of grants are open to community-based, not-for-profit organisations, fishing clubs and incorporated associations, schools and local councils.

Applications close on September 13.