FISHING GUIDE: Top tips for barra-tastic fishing

BARRAMUNDI season is now under way and there have been some good reports already over the past week.

The new moon period gave anglers plenty of push in the tide and, with smaller tides this week, anglers may have to work a little harder for results.

Burrum

BARRAMUNDI, mangrove jack, and grunter have been the main catches in the Burrum system.

Working hard body lures has produced some great results. Out the front mac tuna, school mackerel and blackall have been reported on the Burrum 8-Mile.

Wide Grounds

ON the wide grounds sharks continue to make life tough.

Fishing away from the main reefs has helped targeting scarlets and sweetlip on the mud holes and smaller isolated reefs has produced some great specimens.

Crews have had better results over Wide Bay Bar fishing the shelf with less shark activity, but they can still be a problem out there also.

Platypus Bay

SPOTTED mackerel have been active in Platypus Bay.

The schools are getting smaller and a slow and gentle approach is the best way to try and keep the schools going.

Mac and longtail tuna are scattered and are taking stick baits, soft plastics and slugs.

On the bottom scarlets, grunter and golden trevally have been found on the reefs.

Urangan Pier

OFF the Pier pencil squid have been active at night under a squid light.

Barra have been taken in the first channel in the early hours of the morning on live baits and paddle tail plastics.

Whiting were about on the bigger tides and will be more difficult this week but worth a look with live yabbies on dawn and dusk. Big GTs to 25 kg have also been reported out the end of the Pier.

Local Reefs

GTs were good on the big tides with fish to 15kg reported around the islands with bigger specimens found over the deeper structures such as the wrecks of the artificial reef.

Sweetlip have been in good numbers along with coral trout.

Working the shallow reefs has seen the best results.

Golden trevally have been reported from the outer banks, fairway and moon ledge with soft plastics getting good results.

Sandy Strait

BARRAMUNDI and threadfin salmon are the main targets this month for many anglers.

Barra and salmon can be found around the lower reaches with both lure and bait anglers getting results.

Working the drains has seen some good salmon landed with the odd barra also coming from the shallow drains.

Flathead and bream have been other catches in the Mary system.

There has been some great light tackle sportfishing on offer of late in the straits.

Queenfish have been about on the flats and around the islands and have created some great sport.

Barramundi and salmon have been reported from Turkey Straits and down around Ungowa.

Lure anglers have also reported mangrove jacks, grunter, flathead, diamond trevally and cod coming from the creeks and ledges down the strait.